Disney’s “Aladdin KIDS” performs at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church July 1 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 pm. Bring the entire family to see the beloved Disney stage production of “Aladdin KIDS.” Organizers say audiences will be amazed at this performance put together in just 10 days of summer camp. This production features 30 talented performers, ages 5 to14.
Join Aladdin, Jasmine and the fast-talking, wisecracking Genie as they discover mystical caves, take magic carpet rides and outwit the evil sorcerer, Jafar. This 30-minute musical includes favorite songs such as “Friend Like Me,” “A Whole New World,” and “Prince Ali.” With colorful characters and non-stop adventure, organizers say “Aladdin KIDS” is a crowd-pleaser for all ages.
The performers in “Aladdin KIDS” are Abigail Hermie, Aiden Di Raffaele, Alex Di Raffaele, Bryce Andrews, Camryn From, Charlotte Vick, Cooper Mott, Ethan Gazzo, Faith Andrews, Finley Hermie, Gracie Nagela, Jade Krause, Avalon Landwehr, Kellen Bryant, Kinley Clark, Mason Hill, Harlequin Kohler, Miram Jakwani, Myles Perreault, Paige Underwood, Quade Roberts, Remy Roberts, Roman Vonderheide, Rosie Raskin, Sabrina Garcia, Mariam Zubairi, Summer Rehbein, and Zane Maatta.
Disney’s “Aladdin KIDS” is directed by Fountain Hills resident, Paige Beckman, and the staff at Paige Productions Youth Theater (PYT). Beckman has been instructing youth theater in Fountain Hills for more than 12 years.
PYT is a place where kids and teens can find fresh performance opportunities in the Phoenix East Valley. This company works under a limited rehearsal schedule, allowing students to participate in theater not just in the summer, but year-round. This format allows them to participate in other shows, school activities, studio dance programs and sports, while prepping for a theatrical production.
Disney’s “Aladdin KIDS” is presented by Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church in their Performance Hall at 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. Ticket prices are $5, (ages 3 and under are free). Tickets can be purchased at paigeproductionsAZ.com.
Disney’s “Aladdin KIDS” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. More information can be found at MTIShows.com. For more information on PYT, call 480-375-8058 or visit their website at paigeproductionsAZ.com. They can also be reached by email at paigeproductions123@gmail.com.