“Agnes of God” continues at Fountain Hills Theater through Sunday, Nov. 3.
A young novice has been accused of murdering her newborn.
A court-appointed psychiatrist is summoned to the convent to assess the young woman’s sanity. The mother superior is determined to keep young Agnes from meeting with the doctor, further arousing the psychiatrist’s suspicions.
The doctor’s questions force all three women to re-examine the meaning of faith and power of love, leading to a dramatic, compelling climax.
The final shows are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Tickets are available now. They are $33 for adults and $18 for youth. The play is recommended for mature audiences.
Buy tickets online at fhtaz.org, or at the box office, 480-837-9661, ext. 3.
Performances will be held at the theater, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.