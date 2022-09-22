Paige Productions Youth Theater (PYT) is presenting performing arts opportunities for local kids.
Paige Productions Youth Theater (PYT) is presenting performing arts opportunities for local kids.
Starting Oct. 3., a five-week after-school program focuses on acting, singing, dancing and public speaking skills.
“We’ve had so many kids perform in shows with us over the last year, but we realized there is a need for skill building,” Owner/Instructor Paige Beckman said. “This class is intended to help kids go to the next level with their abilities. We have fun calling it ‘University of PYT.’
“The program is not just for beginners, we think of it as a collegiate program with building blocks,” Beckman continued. “We are creating a checklist ‘report card’ where instructors will observe the child performing specific skills and will track their mastery of the skill before signing off. This allows us to track and have specific goals for each student whether they are just beginning or more advanced.”
Classes run Mondays from 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. (five sessions), at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church, 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. Class dates are Oct. 3 through Nov. 14, with no classes during fall break or Halloween. Registration price is $150 and students who enroll before Sept. 20 will receive $25 off.
The dance portion of this class is called “Stomp.” Beckman said she is very sensitive to boys and dancing. In “Stomp,” kids gain coordination, have fun and don’t even realize they are dancing. The vocal part of the class will focus on pitch, tempo and reading music. The acting part of class will be focused on scene studies. All students will be assigned an acting scene with lines. This scene will be performed for parents in an informal presentation on the last day of class.
More details and enrollment information can be found at paigeproductionsAZ.com, by email at paigeproductions123@gmail.com or by calling 480-375-8058.
