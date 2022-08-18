Fountain Hills Youth Theater will offer three after-school performing arts workshops for students ages 8 to 17 beginning Aug. 22.
Classes include a Musical Theater Dance workshop for ages 8 to 15 taught by Fountain Hills Theater Education Director Debby Rosenthal, a professional actress who has performed both on stage and on screen. In this dance workshop, students will learn the foundational steps to dance and put them together in dance routines to songs from popular Broadway shows.
An Introduction to Shakespeare class for ages 11 to 17 will be taught by Amie Bjorklund, a classically trained actress with a Master of Arts from the Birmingham School of Acting in England. Students will gain familiarity and appreciation for Shakespeare’s classical works through games and exercises.
Lastly, a Musical Theater Showcase workshop will be available for students ages 8 to 15, where young performers will learn to act, sing and dance through scenes and songs from popular Broadway musicals.
The Musical Theater Dance and Introduction to Shakespeare workshops are $225 each and held on Mondays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. These workshops run from Aug. 22 through Oct. 24, with no classes Sept. 5 and Oct 10.
The Musical Theater Showcase workshop is $200 and held on Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The class runs from Aug. 23 through Oct. 18, with no classes Sept. 6 and Oct 11.
Workshops are held at Fountain Hills Youth Theater, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. To enroll or for more information, call 480-837-9661 x3 or visit fhtaz.org and select the “Education” tab at the top.