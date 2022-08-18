After-School Workshops 1.JPG

Fountain Hills Youth Theater will offer three after-school performing arts workshops for students ages 8 to 17 beginning Aug. 22.

Classes include a Musical Theater Dance workshop for ages 8 to 15 taught by Fountain Hills Theater Education Director Debby Rosenthal, a professional actress who has performed both on stage and on screen. In this dance workshop, students will learn the foundational steps to dance and put them together in dance routines to songs from popular Broadway shows.