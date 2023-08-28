Fountain Hills Theater announces its upcoming production of the musical comedy, “The Addams Family,” on Sept. 15.
“They’re creepy and they’re kooky! This comical musical feast embraces the wackiness in every family,” according to a press release announcing the show.
As is every father’s nightmare, Wednesday Addams has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet young man from a respectable family. And if that wasn’t upsetting enough, she confides her love to her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before: Keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia Addams. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.
“There’s an entire song called, ‘Wednesday’s Growing Up,’ and the joke is that ‘Wednesday will be Thursday before you know it,’” Jason White said, director of the upcoming production. “I think most family units go through that when the oldest is growing up and you’re like, ‘Oh wait, I wasn’t ready for this. This is suddenly happening.’”
In the past decade, an increasing number of Hollywood movies have served as the basis for stage musicals. This reversed a 60-year trend during which musicals that were hits on Broadway, such as “Show Boat,” “West Side Story,” “My Fair Lady,” “The Sound of Music” and others, were eventually turned into successful films.
According to a press release, Artistic Director Peter J. Hill has devoted the current season to this phenomenon with the season comprised entirely of movies adapted to the stage.
In bringing the creepy and kooky Addams Family to the musical stage, the staff at the Fountain Hills Theater has relied on the extensive history of the Addams’ many TV, film and animation iterations as well as the creative talents of its entire staff.
“At the end of the day, this is about a family struggling with change and going, ‘No, things have been this way for so long! Please keep it the same,’” White said. “But in the end, you got to embrace all the weird eccentricities of your family and break out of your shell.”
The Addams Family is directed by Jason White, music directed by Tom Mangum and choreographed by Gin Selfridge. The Addams Family is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide, 1180 Ave. of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036. Visit theatricalrights.com. This production is rated G.
The Addams Family will play Sept. 15-Oct. 1, with performances on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Individual tickets are $35. Seniors receive a $5 discount on all Thursday performances. Group, active duty and veteran discounts are available. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand).
Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office by calling 480-837-9661 ext.3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box Office Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For additional information, call Fountain Hills Theater Artistic Director, Peter J. Hill at 480-837-9661 ext. 7.