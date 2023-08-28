Addams Family

From left, Terry Gadaire plays Gomez Addams and Lindsay Decoste plays Morticia Addams in Fountain Hills Theater’s production of “The Addams Family.” The play runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 1. (Submitted photo by Fountain Hills Theater)

Fountain Hills Theater announces its upcoming production of the musical comedy, “The Addams Family,” on Sept. 15.

“They’re creepy and they’re kooky! This comical musical feast embraces the wackiness in every family,” according to a press release announcing the show.