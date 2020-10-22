In what was to be Fountain Hills Theater’s first indoor show will now be held outside at the drive-in theater.
“4 on the Floor” will open a week later than originally planned with shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 13 and Nov. 14, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15.
The show also will be staged the following weekend, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 21, and 22, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, at 2 p.m.
Four auto mechanics in 1969 want to become a rock and roll band, but all they know is cars, chrome and chicks.
The boys spend their days repairing cars and singing about cars and dreaming about girls. The high-energy tribute musical features some of the best car tunes of all time: “409,” “Hey, Little Cobra,” “Hot Rod Lincoln” and “Little Old Lady from Pasadena.”
The show’s author and director, Peter J. Hill, Fountain Hills Theater’s artistic director, was inspired by an NPR report about American music. He said the number one theme of American music is love. The second most popular subject is cars.
Hill thought there must be a musical revue somewhere on the American Hot Rod Songbook, but he discovered there is not.
Setting the story in 1969, Hill created a tribute show “that hits on all cylinders” of the big hot rod songs of the ‘50s and ‘60s. In addition to the hits, the show also includes little known car songs like “Under the Wrench,” “Grandpa’s Advice” and “One Piece at a Time.”
Producers decided indoor seating would still be too difficult and moved the show to the outdoor stage.
“4 on the Floor” is directed by Hill, choreographed by Noel Irick and musically directed by Jennifer Adams.
It stars Ben Alker, Raelyn Burkhart, Megan Farinella, Brian Hoffman, Henry Male, Jeremiah Power, Fallon Smith, Kori Stearns and William Wadworth.
Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Individual tickets are $35 for adults, and $18 for youth 17 and younger. Seniors receive a $5 discount on all Thursday performances. Group rate discounts, veterans and active duty discounts also are available.
Tickets are available online at fhtaz.org or at the box office by calling 480-837-9661, ext. 3. Box office hours are noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
All performances will be at Fountain Hills Theater on Mainstage Too, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. If the production is held outdoors, the drive-in theater sponsored by Kern Entertainment, is in the theater’s parking lot.