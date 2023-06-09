Paige Productions Youth Theater (PYT) is offering a two-week summer camp in June based on the classic Disney movie, “101 Dalmatians.”
“This wholesome and clever show features a high energy 30-minute musical production on the final day of camp,” Fountain Hills resident and PYT Owner Paige Beckman said. “The kids love performing for the community while singing, dancing and acting in their favorite costume.”
Adults may recall the story and characters from the original movie. The adults, Roger and Anita, their pups, Pongo and Perdita, and a load of Dalmatian puppies.
This adaptation includes other performers as narrators, dogs, a cat and other roles. Cruella de Vil also makes a grand entrance with her two bumbling sidekicks.
“Summer camps are my time of the year. I have as much fun as the kids do,” Beckman said. “We dance, sing and act all day, and then pull out our parachute or head to the playground when we need a break from our rehearsals. The kids love being with their friends all day and performing in our shows.”
Disney’s “101 Dalmatians KIDS” runs for two weeks from June 12-23. Details, prices and enrollment for this summer camp can be found at paigeproductionsAZ.com.
All camps, classes, events and performances are at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.