Looking for some cool summer fun? Bring the entire family to see the stage production of Disney’s “101 Dalmatians KIDS.”
This show features a 30-minute musical production featuring young performers ages 4-14.
Paige Productions Youth Theater (PYT) actors include Adelaide Kohler, Aliya Holzkopf, Anika Hingorani, Anya Holzkopf, Avery Rhodes, Charlotte Vick, Claire Robinson, Elliott Baggett, Emery Simonds, Gracie Nagela, Harlequin Kohler, Harlow Carponelli, Kasey Brown, Lindsey Michaels, Lydia Hill, Mariam Zubairi, Miriam Jakwani, Olivia Schweikert, Remy Roberts, Stefan Shaeffer, Topanga Kohler and Whitney Carponelli.
Adults will recall the story and characters from the classic Disney movie, the adults, Roger and Anita, their pups, Pongo and Perdita and a load of baby dalmatian puppies. This adaptation includes other performers such as narrators, dogs, a cat and other fun roles. Cruella De Vil also makes a grand comedic entrance with her two bumbling sidekicks.
“The kids love performing for the community while singing, dancing, and acting in their favorite costumes,” Paige Beckman said, PYT’s owner and artistic director. “This show is a crowd-pleaser for all ages! Audiences will be amazed at this performance put together in just ten days of summer camp!”
Disney’s “101 Dalmatians” performs June 23, 2023, at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased at paigeproductionsAZ.com.
All Paige Productions camps, classes, events and performances are at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. Additional information can be found by calling 480-375-8058 or sending an email to paigeproductions123@gmail.com.
