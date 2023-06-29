Fountain Hills Theater.JPG

An adaptation of the popular game “Eat, Drink, And Be Married,” “Eat, Drink, and be Murdered!” is an evening of laughs, dinner and mystery where attendees can join a motley group of Las Vegas denizens as they try to solve the murder of Blackjack White, the notorious owner of the Pearly Gates Gambling Emporium.

Participants will enjoy a three-course meal (a brisket dinner with beans and bread, salad and dessert) and get the chance to bribe the suspects for clues, unseat the “King of Rock and Roll” and solve the mystery.