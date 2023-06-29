An adaptation of the popular game “Eat, Drink, And Be Married,” “Eat, Drink, and be Murdered!” is an evening of laughs, dinner and mystery where attendees can join a motley group of Las Vegas denizens as they try to solve the murder of Blackjack White, the notorious owner of the Pearly Gates Gambling Emporium.
Participants will enjoy a three-course meal (a brisket dinner with beans and bread, salad and dessert) and get the chance to bribe the suspects for clues, unseat the “King of Rock and Roll” and solve the mystery.
“‘Eat, Drink, and be Murdered!’ is a great, new and different experience for Fountain Hills Theater audiences,” according to press release announcing the show. “And murder never tasted so good! As you dine on Batchelor’s Pad’s outstanding three-course dinner, you and your guests, along with a company of outrageous actors, will have a great time working through the clues and finding out who deserves to be locked up.”
The event will take place at Batchelor’s Pad BBQ and seating is limited, so patrons are asked to call early to reserve their seats for this new production.
“Eat, Drink, and be Murdered!” is directed by Ross Collins and stars Eliana Burns, Lilli Danseglio, Devin Derr, Alex Gonzalez, Henry Male, Tom Mangum, Kathi Osborne, Mike Romano and Kelsey Ruggaard.
“Eat, Drink, and be Murdered!” will play Fridays and Saturdays on July 14, 15, 28 and 29 at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays, July 16 and 30, at 1:30 p.m.
Ticket prices are $48 for adults, which include the show and a three-course dinner. Tickets are available through the Fountain Hills Theater Box Office at 480-837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Rated PG for mild language and adult themes.
For additional information, call Fountain Hills Theater Youth Artistic Director, Ross Collins, at 480- 837-9661 x112.