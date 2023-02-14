The Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery is offering a unique workshop by Paint Your Pet instructor, Kelly Bowman, on Thursday, Feb. 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. Bowman will teach students how to make the eyes in their pet paintings come to life. Attendees will paint a few examples of pet eyes with Bowman and then they will paint their own pet’s eyes in acrylics on a canvas board.
Bowman will explain her techniques and the palette of colors she uses to bring magic to an animal’s eyes.
Only eyes will be painted during this workshop. Students are asked to bring some photographs of their pet’s eyes or Bowman will provide some examples. The class is limited to six students and the $35 fee includes all supplies. No experience is necessary to attend this workshop.
Registration must be completed at the Fountain Hills Artists Gallery before the workshop to guarantee a seat. Bowman accepts cash, check or PayPal. If paying with PayPal, call the Gallery at 480-836-9919 for Bowman’s contact information.
The Fountain Hills Artists' Gallery is a premier gallery showcasing jewelry, ceramics, glass, fine art, metal, gift items and much more. It is located at 16858 Avenue of the Fountains.
The gallery is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit their website at fountainhillsartistsgallery.com. For more information about exhibitions, events and workshops, call the Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery at 480-836-9919.