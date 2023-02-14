Fountain Hills, AZ (85268)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening followed by a few lingering showers overnight. Low 37F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

