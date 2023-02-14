gallery.jpg

The Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery is offering a unique workshop by Paint Your Pet instructor, Kelly Bowman, on Thursday, Feb. 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. Bowman will teach students how to make the eyes in their pet paintings come to life. Attendees will paint a few examples of pet eyes with Bowman and then they will paint their own pet’s eyes in acrylics on a canvas board.

Bowman will explain her techniques and the palette of colors she uses to bring magic to an animal’s eyes.