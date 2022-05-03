Desert Art’s Council (DAC) presents Teresa Oaxaca as May’s Artist of the Month.
Oaxaca is an American-born artist currently residing in Washington, D.C. She is a full-time painter who has her works displayed around the world at the prestigious Corcoran Art Gallery in Washington, D.C., Museum of Cowboy Art in Oklahoma and the Modern Art Museum in Barcelona.
“With all of her accolades, her work is positively captivating,” the Art’s Council said in a press release. “What you see depends on where you stand when you look…metaphorically and literally in Teresa’s pieces.”
Art lovers can see more at houseofoaxaca.com, or by visiting St. Anthony on the Desert Episcopal Church’s website at st-anthony.net under the “Making Social Connections” page and clicking on “The Arts Council.”