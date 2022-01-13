“T.A. Burrows in Concert” is slated for Sunday, Jan. 16, at Fountain Hills Theater.
The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the box office, 480-837-9661, ext. 3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for youth 17 and younger.
For more than 40 years, award-winning entertainer and impressionist T.A. Burrows has used his unique vocal talents to delight audiences with the voices of legendary singers from Frank Sinatra to Neil Diamond; Elvis Presley to Michael Jackson, and many others. Now for the first time, Act Two Productions presents Burrows as he has not been seen before, singing in his own voice.
In this hour-long show, the “man of a thousand voices” takes a turn in the spotlight as himself. Performing 17 of his favorite songs. Between tunes, Burrows will keep the audience engaged with anecdotes reflecting his personal life and his amazing 40-plus year career as an entertainer.
“T.A. Burrows in Concert” is an original production; created, written, and produced in its entirety by T.A. Burrows.
The performance will take place on the theater’s Mainstage Too at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.