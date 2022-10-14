Swingtime chronicles the swing music scene through the end of World War II and into post-war America at its meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 1 p.m. in the Community Center.

By the end of 1943, the tide of the war was turning in favor of the allies and, in the United States, the strike against the recording industry ended. While swing still maintained its popularity, the music world was in a state of transition as vocalists and sentimental ballads were gaining favor with the public.