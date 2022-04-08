Fountain Hills Theater announces the next in its series of concerts, “Swing Street Café.”
“Swing Street Café” will play Saturday, April 16, at 2 p.m.
The great jazz standards are some of America’s most treasured songs. They include timeless works penned by legendary composers such as George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Duke Ellington and others. Act Two Productions celebrates some of those wonderful tunes with a contemporary production entitled, Swing Street Café.
In this hour-long show, award-winning entertainer T.A. Burrows takes you uptown to his favorite nightspot. It’s a lively little after-hours place located on the corner of Swing Street and Memory Lane, where T.A. will serve up 20 standards from the Great American Songbook.
Individual tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for youth 17 and under. Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box Office Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.