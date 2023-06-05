Breton's Automotive is teaming up with Phil's Filling Station again this summer to bring the third Annual Fountain Hills Summer Nights Car Show series.

As always, this is a free event for both participants and spectators. There will be a total of three shows this summer scheduled for Friday nights on June 9, July 7 and Aug. 4. The shows will run from 6 to 9 p.m. and no pre-registration is required, just cruise in.