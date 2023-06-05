Breton's Automotive is teaming up with Phil's Filling Station again this summer to bring the third Annual Fountain Hills Summer Nights Car Show series.
As always, this is a free event for both participants and spectators. There will be a total of three shows this summer scheduled for Friday nights on June 9, July 7 and Aug. 4. The shows will run from 6 to 9 p.m. and no pre-registration is required, just cruise in.
All shows are held in the back parking lot of Phil's Filling Station, located at 16852 E. Parkview Ave.
At each car show, Bretons will raise funds for the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center. This year, a season-long bike raffle, nightly 50/50 drawings and event shirts designed by FH560 will be available for purchase. All of the funds collected are donated to the wildlife center.
The car shows will also include music outside, free door prize drawings, food and drink discounts at Phil's as well as live music inside featuring the Ageing Hipsters Trio.
Breton’s encourages participants to utilize lights under their hoods or undercarriages to help spectators and visitors to embrace the fun nighttime environment.