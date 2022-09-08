The Fountain Hills Summer Nights Car Show, presented by Breton’s Automotive and co-sponsored by Precision Powerwashing & Mobile Detailing, returns Saturday, Sept. 10, beginning at 5 p.m.
This is a free event for participants and spectators, and there is no need to pre-register, just cruise on in. Vehicles of all ages, from vintage to modern customs, are welcome.
The shows are held until 8 p.m., so vehicles equipped with LED lights can be turned on, otherwise, attendees are encouraged to bring a small portable light. There will be music and free door prize drawings for all in attendance.
Breton’s Automotive will be raising money for the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center through the sale of event merchandise and multiple raffles, including an electric scooter and a 50/50 drawing. All the funds collected will go directly to the beneficiary.
The shows are held in the back parking lot of Phil’s Filling Station, 16852 E. Parkview Ave. For more information and up-to-date details, call Carole at Breton’s Automotive at 480-421-9048 or follow their Facebook page at facebook.com/groups/fountainhillssummernights/.