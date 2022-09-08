Car Show 1.jpg

The Fountain Hills Summer Nights Car Show, presented by Breton’s Automotive and co-sponsored by Precision Powerwashing & Mobile Detailing, returns Saturday, Sept. 10, beginning at 5 p.m.

This is a free event for participants and spectators, and there is no need to pre-register, just cruise on in. Vehicles of all ages, from vintage to modern customs, are welcome.