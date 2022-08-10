The Fountain Hills Summer Nights Classic and Custom Car Show Series presented by Breton’s Automotive is returning to Town on Saturday, Aug. 13, starting at 6 p.m. This is a free event for both participants and spectators, and there is no need to pre-register, just cruise on in.
Vehicles of all ages, from vintage to modern customs, are welcome. There will be music and free door prize drawings for all in attendance. The event will raise money for the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center through the sale of merchandise, a 50/50 drawing and multiple raffles, including one for an electric scooter.