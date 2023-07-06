Breton's Automotive is teaming up with Phil's Filling Station again this summer to bring the community the third Annual Fountain Hills Summer Nights Car Show series.
As always, this is a free event for both participants and spectators. This will be the 2nd of a total of three shows this summer. The next show will be held on Friday, July 7, and the final show will be held on Friday, August 4. The shows will run from 6-9 p.m. and no pre-registration is required, just cruise in.
All shows are held in the back parking lot of Phil's Filling Station, 16852 E. Parkview Ave.
At each car show, Breton’s Automotive raises funds for the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center. This year, Breton’s will hold a season -long bike raffle, nightly 50/50 drawings and event shirts designed by FH560. All of the funds collected are donated to the wildlife center.
The car show will include music outside, free door prize drawings, food and drink discounts at Phil's and live music inside featuring the Ageing Hipsters Acoustic.
Breton’s encourages participants to utilize lights under their hoods or undercarriages to embrace the fun nighttime environment.