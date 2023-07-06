Breton's.jpg

Breton's Automotive is teaming up with Phil's Filling Station again this summer to bring the community the third Annual Fountain Hills Summer Nights Car Show series.

As always, this is a free event for both participants and spectators. This will be the 2nd of a total of three shows this summer. The next show will be held on Friday, July 7, and the final show will be held on Friday, August 4. The shows will run from 6-9 p.m. and no pre-registration is required, just cruise in.