The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum and Exploration Center is introducing an event similar to the hugely successful Holiday Market held in December. The Summer Market opens to the public Thursday, July 7.
Signed Jemez pottery, Acoma pieces, art from the Metropolitan Museum of Art, along with dish sets, decorative items and much more will be featured in the upcoming Summer Market.
These markets are held as fundraisers for the center. Gently used items, along with some new merchandise, have been donated to help raise funds for the River of Time. Other fine art pieces, glassware and vintage items also are on sale. The selection is ever-changing and visitors are invited to stop by frequently to purchase new items.
A members-only day is set for Wednesday, July 6. The market opens to the public Thursday, July 7. Market hours are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday through Sept. 20.