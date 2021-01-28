Two of Fountain Hills Art League’s newest members will host a studio tour at the league’s meeting Monday, Feb. 1.
Ryan and Janice Schmidt will host the tour at their studio, 14809 N. 73rd St., Unit 108, Scottsdale, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
A number of Ryan’s sculptures are on display at Celebration of Fine Art, 8400 N. Hayden Rd. Artists are encouraged to see his work before taking the tour.
“You will find the tour even more engaging,” according to a press release from the league. “Schmidt designs, shapes, forms and brings his sculpture to life in his studio. Learn all of the aspects of creating beautiful sculptures and prepare yourself to be amazed.”
Those touring the studio are asked to follow CDC guidelines, wear a mask and stay distanced from other visitors on the tour.