How does one portray confidence when walking into a room? What captures and holds an audience’s attention? How does one develop a speech and get their points across clearly? at No Fear! Speech Camp, Julie Fritz hopes to answer these questions and dispel the fear of public speaking through practice, posture, movement and vocal variation.

“How to introduce yourself, how to introduce other people…these things I think aren’t covered very often anymore in public school,” Fritz said, adding that communication skills are more than just learning how to speak in public; they are part of a curriculum that forms good citizens.