How does one portray confidence when walking into a room? What captures and holds an audience’s attention? How does one develop a speech and get their points across clearly? at No Fear! Speech Camp, Julie Fritz hopes to answer these questions and dispel the fear of public speaking through practice, posture, movement and vocal variation.
“How to introduce yourself, how to introduce other people…these things I think aren’t covered very often anymore in public school,” Fritz said, adding that communication skills are more than just learning how to speak in public; they are part of a curriculum that forms good citizens.
With years of experience on stage, Fritz wants to help students ages 12 and older master basic techniques to increase confidence while speaking. Established seven years ago, Fritz’s camp covers strategies for mastering impromptu speeches to prepare for job interviews, writing speeches on topics that students find interesting and learning how to keep an audience engaged.
On the last day of camp, students will present their polished speeches to friends and family and each student will receive a notebook filled with ideas for staying sharp after speech camp ends.
As a former professional public speaker, Fritz has more than a decade of directing and teaching camps in speech, drama and musical theater. She worked as a narrator for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit Mich., presenting GMC trucks to large audiences.
Growing up, Fritz was part of the family business, providing musical children’s shows for main stage theater, corporate parties and shopping mall events.
“We had this show called ‘The Dancing Dinosaurs’ and we had three big, costumed, dinosaur-people...I was Cave Girl Julie, so that was a lot of fun,” Fritz said.
As a former homeschooler mom, Fritz’s children, Madelyn and James, both attended No Fear! Speech Camp. According to their mother, the camp was tremendously helpful.
A student at Grand Canyon University, Madelyn is integral in facilitating TEDxGCU, an annual, student-led speaking event on campus. As a speaker advocate, Madelyn supports and coaches TEDx speakers from idea to presentation.
Fritz’s son, James, attended the No Fear! Speech Camp which helped him with his job interview. After graduating from GCU with a computer science degree, James is now an accomplished software engineer.
“I think when students realize that it’s a skill, it’s just a much easier thing to learn. They’re less afraid,” Fritz said.
No Fear! Speech Camp is open to students ages 12+, but Fritz says she’s had a high school senior attend the camp who was interested in gaining public speaking skills before heading off to college.
“I know people have of questioned that, about having high school students with junior high students, but when they're in a circumstance where everyone is on the same playing field, even if I have students who have given speeches before, there are always skills to learn,” Fritz said. “The students who come in with some skills or a little bit of theater background can really grow in the depth of their speaking and people who are new can learn to feel comfortable walking in a room and introducing themselves.”
No Fear! Speech Camp is a four-day summer camp sponsored by Mars Hill Speech & Debate. The camp is held from July 17-20, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon daily. The camp is held at Cornerstone Family Church, 10215 N. Saguaro Blvd. The cost is $80 per student.