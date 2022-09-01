Jennifer Ward, owner of Mountain View Kitchen, has been entrusted with the old secret German apple strudel recipe which she will bake for the Oktoberfest fundraiser hosted by Fountain Hills Sister Cities, Sept. 23-24 at Fountain Park.
A team of tasters confirmed the authenticity of the strudel with outstanding results. Following Octoberfest, the public can order the apple strudel at Mountain View Kitchen.
Proceeds from the strudel sale will support Fountain Hills Sister Cities humanitarian and student exchange projects. For more information on Fountain Hills Sister Cities, visit fountainhillssistercities.org.
Ward opened Mountain View Kitchen in the Bashas’ shopping center on Dec. 4, 2021. She specializes in Southern dishes, sourcing her fresh ingredients from local vendors.
Mountain View Kitchen is located at 16605 E. Palisades Blvd., Suite 162, and is open daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. for breakfast, lunch and desserts. They are available for catering events and private parties. For more information, visit mountainviewkitchen.net or call 480-590-6282.