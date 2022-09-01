Oktoberfest Strudel.jpg

Jennifer Ward, owner of Mountain View Kitchen, has been entrusted with the old secret German apple strudel recipe which she will bake for the Oktoberfest fundraiser hosted by Fountain Hills Sister Cities, Sept. 23-24 at Fountain Park.

A team of tasters confirmed the authenticity of the strudel with outstanding results. Following Octoberfest, the public can order the apple strudel at Mountain View Kitchen.