Fountain Hills Friends of the Library (FHFL) is sponsoring a new program, Stories in the Hills,a community storytelling experience.
This series will kick off tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 17, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the Community Center. This is a free event that is open to the public. No RSVP is required.
The first theme featured at Stories in the Hills is entitled “My Arizona Story,”consisting of 5- to 10-minute authentic accounts that will be shared by five to six pre-selected members of the Fountain Hills community.
They will describe how and why they chose Arizona, and stories relating to their move here. Different topics will be selected and shared for each future event.
Storytellers’ projects are held in many different cities in the United States, from Chicago to New York, Phoenix and now the first one in Fountain Hills.
The goal for the event is to find new ways the public can connect and reflect on their community through the power of storytelling.
Fountain Hills Friends of the Library is a non-profit organization that supports the local Fountain Hills Library and its programs. Annual memberships are welcome.