Storytellers

From left, Norma and Patrick Klein shared a unique singalong using original, handwritten odes passed down through generations during the second Storytellers series. The third event is on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and Fountain Hills Friends of the Library are looking for volunteers to tell their stories. (Independent Newsmedia file photo.)

Fountain Hills Friends of the Library and Stories in the Hills is hosting its third Storytellers event and inviting the community to participate.

“Do you sometimes find yourself thinking back to the most important event in your life? If so, would you like the opportunity to share it with others? What’s coming soon may be your chance,” a press release said of the event held on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 4:30 p.m. The theme for speakers is “The Most Important Event in My Life.”