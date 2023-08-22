Fountain Hills Friends of the Library and Stories in the Hills is hosting its third Storytellers event and inviting the community to participate.
“Do you sometimes find yourself thinking back to the most important event in your life? If so, would you like the opportunity to share it with others? What’s coming soon may be your chance,” a press release said of the event held on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 4:30 p.m. The theme for speakers is “The Most Important Event in My Life.”
Coordinators of the event are looking for five or six storytellers who are interested in sharing their five-minute stories. Anyone who enjoys listening to stories is invited to attend.
The event is held in the Community Center and is free and open to the public.
To volunteer as a storyteller, send an email to Carol Kubota at 2ndlifetravel@gmail.com and describe what the event was, achknowledge the story is five minutes long and agree to attend one or more rehearsals. The deadline for submission is Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 5 p.m.
“Mark your calendars to attend this fun and interesting event,” the press release said. “Bring your friends and no admission charged.”
Sponsored by Fountain Hills Friends of the Library, Stories in the Hills promote local storytellers and provides community members a stage to share their untold tales.