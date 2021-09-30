The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum is finally opening.
While the grand opening will be celebrated after the first of the year, the facility will open quietly Saturday, Oct. 23.
Prior to opening, the museum will feature a sale of used office furniture, cabinets, mannequins, display pieces and other miscellaneous items will be held on the patio from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day.
Treasure hunters are asked to keep in mind that everything will be sold as is and shoppers need to provide their own muscle. There is truck access to the patio.
River of Time Administrative Assistant Yvonne Prater is coordinating the sale along with a handful of volunteers. Prater said even though items are being cleared out, the organization hopes visitors will be generous and consider donating well above what an item is worth.
“Most of the things we’re getting rid of have had a long and rough life”, Prater said. “Even though we know there isn’t a high value, we hope shoppers will get in the spirit of the sale and support the River of Time.”
A completely different sale is set for Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. featuring art pieces donated by Jackie Miles from the Miles’ personal art collection.
Several signed pieces, native dolls and western art are included. Baskets and pottery from another donation will also be included along with deeply discounted store merchandise. Pieces will be marked and are prices are non-negotiable.
Both sales can be followed on Facebook and Instagram where pictures will be posted. Sales will take place on the patio and masks will be required regardless of vaccination status. There will be no access to the museum during either sale.
The River of Time is currently closed, but staff will be monitoring phone messages and questions are welcome. Call 480-837-2612 or email Executive Director Cherie Koss, director@rotmusseum.org.