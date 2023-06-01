The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum & Exploration Center has two new speakers in its speaker series.
Ryan Winslett, editor of The Fountain Hills Times, will talk about life as a community newspaper person. His presentation is set for Wednesday, June 14, at 10:30 a.m. in the Computer Lab at Fountain Hills Community Center.
William “Bill” Christian returns as a speaker Wednesday, July 12, at 10:30 a.m. His talk is entitled “Camels in the Desert.” He will also speak in the Computer Lab.
Tickets for each presentation are available online at riveroftime.center. Admission is $10 for River of Time members and $12 for non-members.
Splitting his childhood between Georgia and Arizona, Winslett graduated from Globe High School in 2001 and went on to Northern Arizona University where he earned his degree in journalism and photography. He began his career with The Times fresh out of college in 2005.
His writing and photography have earned more than 20 awards from the Arizona Newspaper Association and the National Newspaper association. In 2008, Winslett received the Arizona School Board Association Media Award for excellence in public education reporting.
The editor will talk about the newspaper, interesting facts about newsgathering, stories from his time with The Times and more. Winslett also will take questions and answers at the end of the presentation.
Bill Christian, who presented “The Cowboy Culture” last September, will offer his knowledge about how camels were brought to the desert as a means of transportation. He will offer tidbits about how the idea was hatched to bring camels to Arizona, as well as how the idea worked in this dry desert climate. A question-and-answer session will follow.
Christian is a national and international facilitator of workshops and seminars in leadership, time management, stress management and personal productivity. He has more than 30 years’ experience in various leadership roles in manufacturing operations, business management and human resources in the aerospace industry.
As a second-generation Arizonan, Christian has a keen interest in all things Arizona. He shares his in-depth knowledge of Arizona through various seminars and speaking engagements.
Christian has a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and a Master of Arts degree in Psychology. He holds Master Facilitator status through the Franklin Covey Company in the highly acclaimed 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.
Those interested in attending either of the programs as a member of the River of Time may join online or by stopping by Wednesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Individual memberships are $25; family memberships are $35. The center is located at 12901 N. La Montana Drive.