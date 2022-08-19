Come spend the day listening to music with stereo enthusiasts at the Community Center during the 2022 SpeakerFest on Saturday, Aug. 27., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This event, hosted by the AZ Audio Video Club, is meant to provide an exclusive listening experience for top-rated speakers and provide a place for audiophiles to gather and share their love for music. It is $10 to attend and free for AZ Audio Video Club members.