Come spend the day listening to music with stereo enthusiasts at the Community Center during the 2022 SpeakerFest on Saturday, Aug. 27., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This event, hosted by the AZ Audio Video Club, is meant to provide an exclusive listening experience for top-rated speakers and provide a place for audiophiles to gather and share their love for music. It is $10 to attend and free for AZ Audio Video Club members.
Two professional sound engineers will be present for setup optimization and three non-abutting, rectangular Community Center rooms will be used to listen to music. A total of 16 speakers and counting will be on exhibit, with five to six pairs of speakers per room.
Starting at 10 a.m., each speaker will play assorted tracks in 15- to 30-minute segments. A plethora of genres will be covered from jazz, rock, vocals, electronics, blues, country and classical. A schedule will be available for attendees that show when each speaker is expected to play.
As a special attraction, a TigerFox Immerse 360 portable listening pod will be available for five-minute listening trials at the event. This transformational, acoustic audio technology delivers an immersive sound quality without the pain points of modern electronic sound systems.
In addition, Orchard Audio founder, Leo Ayzenshtat, will be present to offer a listening experience on three unique setups including tower speakers, bookshelf speakers and a headphone listening station. Here, attendees can request one of their favorite songs and listen with the help of Ayzenshtat’s state-of-the-art sound engineering.
ELAC UBR62 Speakers will be raffled, and representatives from highly acclaimed speaker manufacturers will be present to answer questions. For more information, visit azavclub.com or email jeffkalina1@gmail.com.