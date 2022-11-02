The next topic in the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum & Exploration Center Speaker Series is water.
To discuss all things liquid is Fountain Hills resident Keith Larson. He will present an overview of water resources planning in Arizona, water conservation and what residents can do individually to protect this precious resource. The talk is set for Thursday, Nov. 17, at 4:30 p.m.
The presentation is free for members, and $20 for non-members. The talk will take place at the Community Center in the Navajo Room.
Those interested in joining the center may visit riveroftime.center. Individual memberships are $25; family memberships are $35. By joining the River of Time, members will enjoy a number of offerings. Several events are offered free of charge and discounts will be available for others. Invitations to members’ only events and discounts on merchandise at the Riverbanks Gift Shop also are featured perks of membership.
Larson retired in 2015 after a 30-year career in municipal water resources planning and management. His work has included positions with the Arizona Department of Water Resources, the City of Phoenix Water Department, American Water Company in the Sun Cities area, the City of Paso Robles, Calif., as well as private consulting.
He holds a B.S. degree in watershed science from Utah State University and an M.S. degree in hydrology from Oregon State University. Larson and his wife, Kathy, have enjoyed living in Fountain Hills since 2017.