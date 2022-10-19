Enjoy a taste of the rich and savory history of chiles and chocolate, sweet and spicy foods in the American West, explore how early peoples used them and how they have evolved and spread to all corners of the world.
Supported by a grant from AZ Humanities, Encore For More presents their speaker program featuring Christine Glenn and Sandy Sunseri today, Oct. 19, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Community Center.
Food is a portal into a culture and can convey a range of cultural meanings including occasion, social status, ethnicity and wealth depending on the social context. Discover how chiles and chocolate became identity markers in gender roles and relationships, essential in rituals and religious customs, popular in aesthetic fashions and lifestyles, and how they changed through time and space.
Glenn and Sunseri have been speaking about the land and people of the Colorado Plateau since 2012, After completing docent training at the Museum of Northern Arizona. In-depth research and related interviews have resulted in lectures to their fellow docents, local social and educational groups, and at public venues such as Riordan Mansion in Flagstaff.
Some topics are presented in costumes of the time period and food is served in every case, with a thorough exploration of the events and personalities of the time from multiple points of view.
Pre-registration is required to attend this event, course #1188 at fountainhillsaz.gov. The event is free and open to the public.