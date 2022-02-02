Despite the fact that “Grease” was set to close Feb. 13 at Fountain Hills Theater, the show is nearly sold out.
However, four new shows have been added, with the new dates of Feb. 17, 18, 19 and 20.
Individual tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for youth 17 and under.
Tickets are available through the box office, 480-837-9661, ext. 3, or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
“Grease” is produced by Patty Torrilhon and directed by Peter J. Hill, musically directed by Jay Melberg and choreographed by Lily Ruth Whipple.
Performances are at Fountain Hills Theater, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.