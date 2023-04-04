Sherlock Holmes, the world’s first and most famous consulting detective, is the featured player at the Golden Age of Radio meeting on Thursday, April 6, at 1 p.m. in the Fountain Hills Community Center.

The legend that is Sherlock Holmes was born in 1887, in Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s novella, “A Study in Scarlet.” Throughout the rest of his life, Doyle added another three novellas plus 56 short stories about Holmes and his deductive crime-solving abilities.