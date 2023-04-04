Sherlock Holmes, the world’s first and most famous consulting detective, is the featured player at the Golden Age of Radio meeting on Thursday, April 6, at 1 p.m. in the Fountain Hills Community Center.
The legend that is Sherlock Holmes was born in 1887, in Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s novella, “A Study in Scarlet.” Throughout the rest of his life, Doyle added another three novellas plus 56 short stories about Holmes and his deductive crime-solving abilities.
In 1930, Holmes debuted on radio in a long-running series originally scripted and produced by Edith Meiser. The first to portray Sherlock Holmes on the air was William Gillette, the Broadway actor who created the on-stage persona of Holmes complete with deerstalker cap, inverness cape and meerschaum pipe.
Golden Age of Radio will replay shows that feature Basil Rathbone, Sir John Gielgud and Tom Conway playing the title role of the master sleuth.
Detective shows and other classic radio programs are archived in the Golden Age of Radio Bruce Florence Library, an extensive collection of timeless radio broadcasts on records, tapes and CDs.
Community Center Membership is required to attend Golden Age of Radio meetings.
