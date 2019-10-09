It doesn’t seem as if Christmas should be right around the corner, but it is.
And gearing up for the occasion is Fountain Hills Theater with auditions for “A Christmas Carol” set for Sunday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m. and Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m.
The theater’s version of “A Christmas Carol” was declared by the ariZoni Awards as “Best Script,” “Best Music” and “Overall Best Production.”
Auditioners are asked to sing 16-32 bars of a song that best shows off their voice and range. An accompanist will be provided, so recorded accompaniment is not needed. Dress to dance.
The roles of Scrooge, Bob Cratchitt, Tiny Tim, Ghosts of Christmas Past and Present and Mr. Fezziwig have been cast. For roles that need to be cast, visit fhtaz.org.
“A Christmas Carol” will be staged Dec. 6 through 22. There will be a matinee performance Thursday, Dec. 12, at 10 a.m. in addition to the weekend performances.
“A Christmas Carol: The Musical” is based on the Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol. It tells the tale of curmudgeonly miser Ebenezer Scrooge, who is visited by the ghosts of Christmases Past, Present and Future hoping to change his destiny and save his soul.
This delightful musical, an original adaptation written by Fountain Hills Artistic Director Peter J. Hill, with music and lyrics by Peter J. Hill and Jay Melberg, follows Scrooge through a series of strange and magical journeys, where he ultimately discovers the true spirit of the holiday season.
“A Christmas Carol” is directed by Hill, choreographed by Noel Irick and musically directed by Jay Melberg.