The Fountain Hills Community Foundation is looking for artists who want to contribute their talents to the second annual Flutter at the Fountain fundraising event.
Selected artists will transform blank, aluminum alloy sculptures into original works of art that will be displayed in Fountain Hills during the month of October.
The butterflies then become part of an online auction in November at the Flutter at the Fountain 2021 Garden Party.
Artists will receive a $100 stipend for materials, one ticket ($75 value) for the November Flutter at the Fountain 2021 Garden Party and 10 percent of the auction sale price for their art piece.
Recognition includes mentions on signage and brochures at the community exhibit during the month of October, on printed marketing materials, on the FountainHillsGives.com website and at the Sponsor Cocktail reception, Flutter at the Fountain 2021 online auction and Garden Party.
More information is available on the Artist Application Form, located on the Fountain Hills Community Foundation website. The application deadline is Tuesday, June 15.
The Fountain Hills Community Foundation, also known as Fountain Hills Gives, assists with additional funding for educational, cultural and humanitarian nonprofit organizations.
The organization, originally known as the Sunridge Foundation, formed in 1995. To date, it has provided more than $1.3 million in financial support for local nonprofits. For more information on the grant process and how to become a donor, visit FountainHillsGives.com.