Ellen Lyons is a Seattle-based artist who will present her fabricated silver and gold jewelry at the upcoming Fountain Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts from Friday, Nov. 11, through Sunday, Nov. 13 in booth D10.
“My passion is creating jewelry. I specialize in hand-fabricated pieces,” Lyons said. “All of my metals and gemstones are fair-mined, fair traded and sustainably sourced. I am bringing pieces created from a special alloy named reticulated silver that I then design into exclusive and visually arresting pieces.”
All of Lyons’ jewelry is handcrafted and custom-made, designed and made in the beautiful Pacific Northwest in Seattle, Wash.
Lyon uses a technique that creates a one-of-a-kind texture, mimicking the beauty of mountain peaks and valleys and even some beach and underwater patterns. Lyons has a special line of pieces with 2,000-year-old Roman glass shards from Israel that are paired with colored gemstones.
“The shards date back to the time of the Roman empire,” she said. “The glass shards are pieces of history that I carefully preserve so that their iridescence lasts for millennia.”
Lyons heard of the Fountain Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts from a local vendor who she met at the Sedona Fall Arts Festival last year. She encouraged Lyons to apply, and from Nov. 11-33, Lyons will be showing off and selling her special collection alongside the many other vendors attending the show.
Lyon’s began her work through support from another friend, who encouraged her to enrolled in a gemologist course at the Gemological Institute of America (GIA).
“That one course hooked me forever,” Lyons said. “I took several fabrication and design courses, then earned graduate diplomas in both diamonds and colored stones from the GIA.”
Her current work is inspired by a love of languages, extensive world travels, historic relics and architectural details, such as those found on a mosque from the ottoman empire.
“I look forward to being in Arizona where I hope to gain new inspiration for upcoming designs,” Lyons adds. “Meeting enthusiastic customers and seeing the work of other artists is another major drawing card for me. Arizona’s landscape and geography never cease to amaze me.”
Art Fair attendees can look forward to meeting Ellen Lyons and seeing her one-of-a-kind metals, exquisite gems and historic elements at the Fountain Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts. Visit ellenlyonsjewelry.com to see Lyons’ jewelry collection. And for more unique pieces of art across all mediums, be sure to drop by the art fair next month.