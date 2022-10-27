Lyons

Ellen Lyons is a Seattle-based artist who will present her fabricated silver and gold jewelry at the upcoming Fountain Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts from Friday, Nov. 11, through Sunday, Nov. 13 in booth D10.

“My passion is creating jewelry. I specialize in hand-fabricated pieces,” Lyons said. “All of my metals and gemstones are fair-mined, fair traded and sustainably sourced. I am bringing pieces created from a special alloy named reticulated silver that I then design into exclusive and visually arresting pieces.”