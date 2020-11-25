The visit from Santa Claus hosted by Noon Kiwanis will be a little different this year.
The jolly old elf and his friends are coming back for a drive-by event instead of the usual Breakfast with Santa event. Participants will receive gift bags and will be able to have their pictures taken with Santa and the crew.
The event will be held Saturday, Dec. 12, with a rain date of Dec. 19. Fountain Hills Theater’s outdoor venue (courtesy of Kern Entertainment) is the venue for the event.
Drive-through times are 8:30 to 9 a.m., 9 to 9:30 a.m. and 9:30 to 10 a.m. Registration is required. To register, text your name and choice of time to 415-672-3606. A return text will confirm your time. Save the reply as the registration verification.
There is no charge to attend the event, but the Noon Kiwanis welcomes donations. Santa’s gift bags, physical distancing space and participants’ special times at Santa’s North Pole off ramp are limited. A maximum of 15 cars is allowed per time period. Each car will have approximately two minutes with Santa.
Physical distancing and masks are expected of all participants.
Non-registered visitors will be admitted only if space allows.
The Santa drive-through will be held in the parking lot at Fountain Hills Theater, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. Drivers should enter on Rand Drive.