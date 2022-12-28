Art Demo.jpg

Learn the secrets of how artist Gloria Sanchez dazzles with her mixed media creations at the Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery Weekly Demonstration on Tuesday, Jan. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“In clay, I create one-of-a-kind pieces which I embellish with acrylic paint, gold and silver leaf, various stones and beads and Swarovski crystals which I discovered in the 80’s and use them to embellish everything I create,” Sanchez said.