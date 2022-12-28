Learn the secrets of how artist Gloria Sanchez dazzles with her mixed media creations at the Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery Weekly Demonstration on Tuesday, Jan. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“In clay, I create one-of-a-kind pieces which I embellish with acrylic paint, gold and silver leaf, various stones and beads and Swarovski crystals which I discovered in the 80’s and use them to embellish everything I create,” Sanchez said.
The Fountain Hills Artists Gallery has been serving Fountain Hills residents for over 14 years and is considered a destination for shopping for fine art, jewelry and gifts. The gallery is owned and operated by the 30 artists who exhibit and sell their work daily.
The Gallery, 16858 E. Avenue of the Fountains, is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.For more information about exhibitions, events, workshops and upcoming demos, visit their website at fountainhillsartistsgallery.com.