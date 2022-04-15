Fearless Kitty Rescue is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a cruise on Saguaro Lake.
The event will take revelers on the lake on the Desert Belle Thursday, April 28.
Reservations should be made as soon as possible since space is limited. Tickets are $55. There will be food, drinks and raffle baskets on board.
Fearless Kitty Rescue Executive Director Christine Fixico said, “We are so proud of the work we have accomplished in the past 10 years and wanted to do something special to celebrate.”
During the past 10 years, Fearless Kitty Rescue has saved over 2,000 lives of kitties that entered the rescue and created over 1,900 families through adoptions.
Those interested in attending the celebration may register in person at the rescue, 16832 E. Avenue of the Fountains, or online at fearlesskittyrescue.org/saguarolakecruise.