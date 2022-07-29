Watching the temperatures rise brings to mind the need to cool off. The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum & Exploration Center has come up with some relief, planning for the Aug. 27 “Cruisin’ down the River” party.
The event will be held in the Fountain Hills Community Center, which will be transformed into an oasis of fun, food, refreshing beverages and live music. A few other surprises also are on tap.
Tickets are available now online at riveroftime.center, or at the center, located at 12901 N. La Montana Dr. They are $75 per person and include chef-prepared cuisine, a signature drink and music with the sounds of the Josh West Trio playing a variety of summer songs and nostalgic hits along with their own contemporary sounds.
West was a performer on NBC’s “The Voice.” The trio performed for the center’s March event, 4xB at Scottsdale Harley-Davidson. Special auction items also will be featured. All proceeds benefit the River of Time.
Those interested are encouraged to buy tickets as soon as possible. Past events have sold out quickly.