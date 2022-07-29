Watching the temperatures rise brings to mind the need to cool off. The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum & Exploration Center has come up with some relief, planning for the Aug. 27 “Cruisin’ down the River” party.

The event will be held in the Fountain Hills Community Center, which will be transformed into an oasis of fun, food, refreshing beverages and live music. A few other surprises also are on tap.