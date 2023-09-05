It’s time to close out the Summer Market at the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum & Exploration Center with a 50% off sale. This sale includes a wide variety of gently-used and new décor and household items donated by community members. Also included in this sale are several deeply discounted items from the River Banks Gift Shop.

According to Director of Operations, Yvonne Prater, the Summer Market has been a creative way to bring in new people who have found great treasures during our slow summer season.