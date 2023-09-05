It’s time to close out the Summer Market at the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum & Exploration Center with a 50% off sale. This sale includes a wide variety of gently-used and new décor and household items donated by community members. Also included in this sale are several deeply discounted items from the River Banks Gift Shop.
According to Director of Operations, Yvonne Prater, the Summer Market has been a creative way to bring in new people who have found great treasures during our slow summer season.
“As we move into the fall, it’s time to clear out the Art Gallery and get ready to hang the work of our next artist,” a press release said. “We’re happy to be able to offer a discount on some really lovely décor, home items and jewelry.”
The sale will kick off on Saturday, Sept. 16, and will run through Saturday, Sept. 30, during regular summer hours from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.
The River of Time Museum & Exploration Center is located at 12901 N. La Montana Dr. For more information, call 480-837-2612 or visit riveroftime.center.