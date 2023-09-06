As part of its special speaker series, the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time & Exploration Center hosts William “Bill” Christian on Wednesday, Oct. 4, who will talk about “Camels in the Desert.”

The program will be held at the River of Time Center from 4 to 5 p.m. Registration is $10 for River of Time members and $15 for non-members. Reservations are required and can be made in person at the River of Time Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., by phone at 480-837-2612 or online at riveroftime.center.