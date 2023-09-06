As part of its special speaker series, the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time & Exploration Center hosts William “Bill” Christian on Wednesday, Oct. 4, who will talk about “Camels in the Desert.”
The program will be held at the River of Time Center from 4 to 5 p.m. Registration is $10 for River of Time members and $15 for non-members. Reservations are required and can be made in person at the River of Time Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., by phone at 480-837-2612 or online at riveroftime.center.
According to a press release, Christian, who is also a docent at the River of Time, presented, “The Cowboy Culture” last September. For this presentation, he will offer his knowledge about how camels were brought to the desert as a means of transportation. Christian will present tidbits about how the idea was hatched to bring camels to Arizona and how the idea worked in the dry desert climate. A question-and-answer session will follow.
The release states that Christian is a national and international facilitator of workshops and seminars in leadership, time management, stress management and personal productivity. He has more than 30 years’ experience in various leadership roles in manufacturing operations, business management and human resources in the aerospace industry.
As a lifelong learner, Christian has immersed himself in the study of raising one’s level of consciousness and has created numerous workshops including, “Finding a Life on Purpose” and “Positive Psychology.” As a second-generation Arizonan, he has a keen interest in all things Arizona. He shares his in-depth knowledge of Arizona through various seminars and speaking engagements.
Christian has a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and a Master of Arts degree in psychology. He holds Master Facilitator status through the Franklin Covey Company in the highly acclaimed “7 Habits of Highly Effective People.”
Christian is past president of New Adventures in Learning for Seniors in partnership with Chandler-Gilbert Community College. He and his wife Sandra Barker reside in Fountain Hills.
The River of Time is now open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information, visit riveroftime.center or call 480-837-2612.