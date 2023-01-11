Wilke.jpg

The River of Time Museum and Exploration Center presents “The Luminous Southwestern Landscape,” the work of late Rio Verde artist Bettina “Tina” Wilke, in its art gallery from Jan. 11 through Feb. 11.

Working with watercolors, oils and pastels, Wilke found her inspiration to paint from nature. Be it landforms and shapes, dynamic or subtle color, the flow of line and movement in the atmosphere itself - all of these contributed to her inspiration.