The River of Time Museum and Exploration Center presents “The Luminous Southwestern Landscape,” the work of late Rio Verde artist Bettina “Tina” Wilke, in its art gallery from Jan. 11 through Feb. 11.
Working with watercolors, oils and pastels, Wilke found her inspiration to paint from nature. Be it landforms and shapes, dynamic or subtle color, the flow of line and movement in the atmosphere itself - all of these contributed to her inspiration.
Wilke was an art major in college, visiting many locations in the Southwest to produce the Western landscapes featured in this exhibit. “Her ability to capture the light at various times of the day produced paintings that glowed with the warmth and colors of the sunrises and sunsets that many are so familiar with here in the Lower Verde River Valley,” reads a statement for the exhibit
Wilke liked to say that “Nature was her cathedral,” and she happily spent her life trying to convey that sense of rapture through her paintings so that people could experience what she experienced in the landscape.
The exhibit will continue through Feb. 11. The River of Time, located at 12901 N. La Montana Dr., is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no charge to see Wilke’s art, but guests are invited to visit the museum when they are there.
Admission ranges from $12 (adults 17-64) to $10 (seniors, 65+) to $7 (children 6-16, veterans, first responders and healthcare workers.) Memberships also are available. There is no admission fee for members.
For more information, visit riveroftime.center.