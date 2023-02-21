The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum & Exploration Center is featuring world-renowned landscape photographer Mike Buchheit in its art gallery.
Buchheit’s photographs are hanging in the gallery now. An opening reception is set for Saturday, March 4.
Buchheit not only is a landscape photographer, he also is a veteran travel writer and outdoor educator. His unique images of Grand Canyon and the American Southwest enjoy popularity worldwide.
He spent 30 years as a year-round resident of Grand Canyon National Park and director of the Grand Canyon Field Institute. In his spare time, he built one of the most comprehensive portfolios of Grand Canyon photographic images.
His images have appeared in numerous books, periodicals and sales items featuring the world's most famous chasm. He teaches landscape and wildlife photography and was juried into the prestigious exhibit Lasting Light: 125 Years of Grand Canyon Photography, which toured the country as part of the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Series.
Arizona fine art galleries that have showcased his work in recent years include Tanglewood Fine Arts in Flagstaff, Kinion Fine Art in Sedona and Es Posible and Tilt Galleries in Scottsdale. Tilt was also the venue for a two-artist exhibition entitled, Grand Views and Intimate Spaces, along with fellow photographer Rachel Brace-Stille.
Buchheit now calls Phoenix home and is involved as a consultant and volunteer for a number of nonprofits that support disadvantaged youth and champion the environment. He is also one of 30 artists featured in the Fountain Hills Artists Gallery.
“Through his art and professional endeavors, [Buchheit] has always strived to inspire in others a deep appreciation for the majestic Grand Canyon and foster a sense of stewardship for public lands everywhere,” a press release read.
Buchheit’s work is available for sale at the River of Time Museum, 12901 N. La Montana Drive, during winter hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.