River of Time.jpg

The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum & Exploration Center continues its speaker series with a presentation by Fountain Hills birder Peter Herstein.

The talk is set for Thursday, April 20, in the conference room between the River of Time and Fountain Hills Library. Herstein’s presentation gets underway at 4:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for River of Time members and $12 for non-members.