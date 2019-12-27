The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum has a number of plans for the new year.
Through its membership drive and donations, the museum will continue its mission to “engage, entertain, educate and inspire people about the Lower Verde River Valley through relevant topics and experiences. Using the natural/social sciences of the region we preserve and interpret the past to understand the present and promote future sustainability.”
Museum officials plan to become a nationally accredited museum and receive high-profile, peer-based validation for the museum’s operations and impact.
They also plan to provide opportunities for local students to volunteer, as well as integrate classroom programs with museum visit opportunities. An in-depth living history program with actors who portray legends from Fountain Hills also will be developed.
Membership renewals are being accepted now, as well as new members. Individual memberships are $25 annually, and family memberships are $35 per year.
Member benefits include unlimited free admission to the museum for one calendar year, unlimited free visits to partner museums, 10 percent discounts in the museum shop and partner museum shops. There also are special member discounts to museum events and invitations to member-only events and exhibit openings.
Go online to rotmuseum.org/museum-membership to renew or to become a member. Forms also are available at the museum, 12901 N. LaMontana Drive, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Donations also are accepted online: rotmuseum.org/donate. The one-time donations are fully tax deductible. There are several suggested levels of giving.
For more information, call the museum, 480-837-2612.