The Town of Fountain Hills invites residents to join the fun on Friday, July 1, as the Town celebrates Independence Day early. Due to fireworks and staffing shortages, the Town was able to secure fireworks for July 1 instead of July 4. This will be the same fun-filled event, according to organizers, just a new date for 2022.
Put on the red, white and blue and join friends and neighbors at Fountain Park to celebrate Independence Day in Fountain Hills at the First at the Fountain celebration. The festivities will kick off at 7 p.m. with music and prizes. Rock Lobster will be performing from 7:30-9 p.m.
The evening will conclude with traditional fireworks display at 9 p.m. over the park’s picturesque Fountain Lake. The world-famous Fountain will be lit up with red, white and blue.
The Town would like to thank HS3 General Contracting and Roof King for its sponsorship support for this event.
The First at the Fountain program is designed to be a community-wide event open to guests of all ages and completely free of charge. This year, attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and picnic baskets to relax and enjoy an evening full of fun throughout the park. Food vendors will also be on hand offering a variety of meal options and cool treats. The new Splash Pad will be open until 9 p.m.
Public parking throughout downtown Fountain Hills will be available. Temporary road closures will be in effect at the end of the program to help allow pedestrians to exit the park. Event guests are welcome to bring Frisbees, balls and other games, but are asked to observe the following:
*No glass
*No alcohol
*No personal fireworks, sparklers or other open flames
*Due to the fireworks, the Town suggests all pets be kept home for their safety
For more information regarding the event, visit experiencefountainhills.org.