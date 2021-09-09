Albert Einstein said, “Imagination is everything.” What did he mean? Of course, artists use their imaginations to concoct new, imagined realities, just as scientists do. But what is the role of imagination now? Is it “everything?”
Because of the current pandemic, we have put many of our freedoms on hold to protect ourselves and others. How do we get past this difficult period in history? Does imagination play a part?
Today, Sept. 1, a new virtual exhibit opens on the St. Anthony Arts Council website. It features artist Donna Klein, who takes photos and then digitally reimagines them into new realities that explore the concept of freedom. Go to st-anthony.net/the-arts-council.
For example, in her piece “Moving On” Klein places the viewer on the open road with new places ahead to explore, just like she does in “Rhythm of the Shorebirds and Tide” where the ocean beckons the viewer to freely search the beyond.
Birds symbolize freedom in Klein’s art. In “Source,” for instance, a bird catches a wave of wind in the sky and surfs it. Klein captures this free movement of the bird letting go, allowing the power of the wind to carry her.
In “Rhythm of Shorebirds and Tide” hundreds of birds fly exuberantly over the cool blues and warm browns of mountains and water. More birds appear in “Confidence,” where Klein’s tumultuous sea and sky roar as birds nevertheless fly freely through it. The fearlessness those birds have at that moment represents the freedom humans crave to roam and explore at will.
Even birds at rest show a type of freedom we need in these unpredictable times. In “Spirit,” for example, at dusk in the desert, an owl finds its place to sit on a single, leafless Juniper.
In “The Return,” two birds, after flying across the desert’s horizon at sunset, land on that same tree, the only tree for miles. They are not too scared to perch. They are free to rest because they are free from fear.
“Unwavering Love” expresses the freedom Klein receives from her faith. In this work a steel cross shines, while behind it, darker blues and stormy skies represent the dark and hard periods of life. Yet, that strong cross, symbolizing God’s love, overpowers the darkness, giving Klein “freedom from fear,” she explains.
When Einstein said “Imagination is everything,” he followed that sentence with “It is the preview of life’s coming attractions,” meaning our imaginations can create our future world.
We live in challenging times where some freedoms we have taken for granted are on hold. We need to take our current reality and reimagine it, as Klein does in her art, with the freedom to create a new post-pandemic world more beautiful than what already exists.
In this sense, then, imagination is indeed everything.
St. Anthony Arts Council exhibits in their art space September through May. During the pandemic, they temporarily moved to virtual exhibits which can be accessed on the website. Submissions are open to all artists. The Arts Council welcomes all art lovers to be a part of their team as well. (Call St. Anthony on the Desert Episcopal Church, 480-451-0860, and leave a message if interested.)