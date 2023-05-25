Recycled Art Contest 2.jpg

An empty metal coffee can, a cookie tin, a shoestring and a good deal of glue are only a few of the things that hold together the recycled art creation, “Puppy Love.” The creators, Linda Berna and Kathy Beavers, took home the blue ribbon for the Recycled Art Contest on Earth Day in the Community Center, who jumped at the idea of repurposing trash into treasure.

“Kathy and I look for creative art opportunities as they present themselves,” Berna said. “My art specialty is mixed media and abstract art and Kathy’s is pastel art and mosaic.”