Despite every effort to hold the annual Juried Art Show, in the end the event was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Bonnie Schweihs, who chairs the show for Fountain Hills Art League and Fountain Hills Cultural and Civic Association, had to cancel the show on Wednesday, Jan. 12, the day before the show was to be held.
“We were very sorry to have to cancel so last-minute,” Schweihs said. “We are disappointed we couldn’t hold the reception.”
Although the reception wasn’t held, winners in the show have been announced.
Best of Show went to pastel artist Virginia Wattles for her work, “Kelli and Buster.”
Donna Levine, who judged the show, offered comments on her decisions for winners.
“I judged basically on three things,” she wrote in a press release. “1) Understanding of and ability to use basic elements of drawing, composition, color, value, etc.; 2) understanding the possibilities and skill in the use of the chosen media; and 3) very important: communication. What is the artist saying and is he/she achieving it? It doesn’t have to be overt. Can be subtle. But still the driving force.”
Based on Levine’s decisions, the following are winners in each category:
Photography – First place, Judi Ferguson for “Dinghies, Rockport Harbor, Maine;” second place, Nicole Zenhausern, “Sunrise on Alstrom Point’” and honorable mention Barbara Zahno, “La Caldera, N.M.”
Drawing, Pastel, Ink – First, Virginia Wattles, “Kelli and Buster;” second, Sally Atchinson, “Pine Nuts-Yum;” and honorable mention, Sally Atchinson, “One Golden Morning.”
Watercolor – First, Kathleen Clements, “Grandpa;” second, Jackie Kingsbury, “Unfolding;” and honorable, Jackie Kingsbury, “Out of the Box.”
Acrylics – First, Kathy Brancheau, “Coming Back Around;” and second, Tona Mirro Roth, “Moss & Copper.”
Oils -- First, Mary Kuhr, “Light in the Desert;” second, Christine Demma, “Midnight Buds;” and honorable, Jeanne McGonigle, “Arizona Highlands.”
Mixed Media – First, Tona Mirro Roth, “Map to Heartbreak;” second, Kathy Brancheau, “Fall in the Forest;” and honorable, Justine Mantor-Waldie, “Red Rock Crossing/Spring Awakening.”
Other – First, Chuck LaVoie, untitled; second, Carol Ellithorpe, “Sunrise;” honorable, Kevin Peffers, “Pay It Forward;” honorable, Judith Rothenstein-Putzer, “Cityscapes – Reflecting on the Day.”
All the works can be seen at the Community Center. They will be displayed through January. Much of the art is for sale; artist information is available at the reception desk.