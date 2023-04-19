Fountain Hills Theater (FHT) presents, “Razzle Dazzle: A Review Preview Revue,” a musical trip down the Great White Way featuring classic tunes and modern hits.
Talented regulars and special guests take the stage in a celebration of Broadway and Fountain Hills Theater. There are prizes to be won, songs to be sung and the announcement of the Theater’s 37th season.
“What most people don’t know yet is that almost the entire mainstage season are musicals or plays that were originally movies,” FHT Artistic Director Peter J. Hill says. “It used to be Broadway did shows and then they made movies about them. Now, Broadway is making stage plays out of movies, so our next season is almost entirely movies that have been made into stage plays.”
While Hill appears in “Razzle Dazzle,” he enjoys watching this this particular performance with the audience because it features performers who don’t often perform together in one show.
“Razzle Dazzle” is also an interactive show where audiences can engage in trivia to win their own mini-Oscars and tickets to the upcoming shows.
Kathi Osborne performs in the musical and enjoys this show particularly because it features many of the Fountain Hills Youth Theater performers and also because it gives the community a chance to preview the upcoming season.
“It’s important because it’s announcing the new season and we want everybody to come so they can be familiar and get excited about the whole season and say, ‘Oh I wanna see that one,’ ‘Oh, I’ll come and see this,’ ‘Oh I’ll tell my friends,’” Osborne said.
“Razzle Dazzle” features special guests from the world of politics, theater and Broadway, including Kelli James, an award-winning Broadway actress, director and singer (Sunday, April 23); Gil Berry, who has performed frequently on the FHT Mainstage over the years and is currently an equity actor performing on stages around the Valley as well as in film and television (April 15 and 22); Rusty Ferracane, a professional actor, singer, director and playwright who has performed across the country and is currently writing a new musical (Sunday, April 16) and Mayor Ginny Dickey and her sister Val Stasik, founding member of FHT and frequent performer (April 14and 21).
“Razzle Dazzle” is directed by Peter J. Hill, musically directed by Kathleen Berger and choreographed by Noel Irick. This musical is hosted by Henry Male, president of the FHT Board of Directors and frequent stages performer, most recently seen in Beauty and the Beast as Cogsworth and as Geronte in the comedy, “Scapin.”
“Razzle Dazzle” plays at FHT April 14-23 with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Ticket price is $25 for adults and $18 for youth under 17 and students. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.
“We’re very excited about what our next season is going to be,” Hills said. “What was said to me today by multiple people who have seen this thing in the last couple days is that everybody looks like they’re having so much fun. And if that’s what happens, that makes me really happy.”
Tickets are available through the theater box office at 480-837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. For additional information, call Fountain Hills Theater Artistic Director, Peter J. Hill at 480-837-9661 x7.