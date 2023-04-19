razzle dazzle 2.JPG

Fountain Hills Theater (FHT) presents, “Razzle Dazzle: A Review Preview Revue,” a musical trip down the Great White Way featuring classic tunes and modern hits.

Talented regulars and special guests take the stage in a celebration of Broadway and Fountain Hills Theater. There are prizes to be won, songs to be sung and the announcement of the Theater’s 37th season.